NHS charity funds high-tech X-ray machine at Leighton Hospital

A state-of-the-art “mini C-arm” X-ray machine has been funded by Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity which enables patients to receive faster treatment and frees up theatre slots for others.

The £52,000 machine improves the care and experience for people who attend the emergency department at Leighton Hospital with a suspected broken bone.

The Mini C-arm is used by clinical teams in to assess and treat patients more quickly and reduces the likelihood of people with certain types of fractures needing to go to theatre.

The effect of this ensures that patients get pain relief quicker and can go home sooner than they would have before.

Nick Boyce-Cam, clinical lead for trauma and orthopaedics, said: “The Mini C-arm has been an excellent addition to the orthopaedic department in supporting patient care.

“It has allowed us to manipulate broken bones in a timely fashion in the emergency department resulting in a reduced need for patients to be admitted to hospital and then taken to theatre.

“Furthermore, it has been used to introduce out-patient x-ray guided joint injections for patients, meaning patients can be treated sooner.”

Emma Robertson, charity manager at Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, said: “The Mini C-arm is a perfect example of how NHS charities help to improve patient care and experience.

“Without the support of our wonderful local communities we wouldn’t have been able to fund this kit, which is having a huge impact on people who suffer fractures and come to Leighton for treatment.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to anyone who has donated to or fundraised for the charity, your generosity is making a difference to local people every day and we are so grateful for your support.”

If anyone would like to make a donation to the charity or would like to find out more about its work, visit mchcharity.org or email [email protected]