Nantwich carers pedal coast to coast for MND charity

A team of carers from Nantwich cycled coast to coast for MND charity – without leaving the room!

The SureCare Central Cheshire team spent the day completing a “Whitehaven to Sunderland” emulated bike ride to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

They did it memory of the late Mary Aston, who they looked after before she passed away on April 6, three years after being diagnosed with MND.

Carers took turns on an exercise bike at Surecare’s Nantwich office to complete their journey, including “guest riders” such as Richard Webb from MNDA Cheshire branch, Claire Woosnam-Savage (Mary’s Occupational Therapist) and family friend Janice Dale.

And they were helped with a plentiful supply of doughnuts to provide fuel!

The fundraising target of £3,000 was smashed, and they reached almost £4,000 with Gift Aid added.

Funds will help provide a text to speech device for an MND sufferer.

One of these was crucial to former midwife Mary in the last year as the disease took away her ability to speak.

One of the lead carers Sarah said: “We knew we wanted to do something as a team for Mary and having been a keen cyclist herself that seemed the natural choice.

“A good challenge and something which Mary enjoyed.

“We never dreamt we would raise so much money and are so thankful to everyone who donated and helped us smash our target.

“The best part of the day for me was seeing everyone coming together and working as a team to overcome the challenge and raising money and awareness for MND in Mary’s memory.”

Tina Jones, director of SureCare in Nantwich, said: “It was such a fantastic day, not just for the amazing amount of money we raised, currently standing at £3,672 but for how everyone pulled together in Mary’s memory.

“133 miles is a very long way to cycle on your own but collectively it was so much more achievable.

“I would like to thank the whole team from SureCare, not just those that cycled but those that kept us motivated and covered the care calls to allow the fundraiser to take place.”

Mary’s husband Terry, from Audlem, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the whole team who did this in Mary’s memory and to all who have donated.”

The fund page is staying open for a few weeks for anyone still keen to donate.

You can find it here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/surecarecentralcheshire