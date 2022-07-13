Reaseheath College students praised for Hope House fundraising

Students and staff from Reaseheath College and University Centre in Nantwich have raised more than £12,000 for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Members of the college and university centre’s Student Association (SA) also made a substantial donation to Body Positive after a busy fundraising year.

The money was raised through RAG (Raising and Giving) activities including a daring sky dive by five SA members and a sponsored walk of the 34-mile Sandstone Trail from Frodsham to Whitchurch.

The SA also organised fund raising events during Reaseheath’s RAG month and collected donations from visitors to the college’s Family Festival and to its award-winning stand at the Cheshire Show.

Hope House Children’s Hospices provides respite care for babies, children and young adults and offer support for around 750 families across Cheshire, Shropshire and north and mid Wales.

The cheque was presented to Hope House fundraisers Nicky Eyes and Lisa Courtney by SA members at their Student Ball.

Nicky said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with such an enthusiastic group of young people.

“They have willingly given up their free time to arrange and take part in fundraising events and have thoroughly embraced the charity’s ethos.

“The amazing amount of money raised is testament to their hard work and will really make a difference to the families which we support.”

RAG and Community Engagement Chair Aimee Webb said: “It has been amazing to raise money which will help children and their families who are most in need, and fundraising through exciting events has made this achievement even better!

“On behalf of myself, our principal, staff and students, I would like to say how delighted we are to be handing over this great donation.”

Reaseheath Principal Marcus Clinton added: “We are very proud of our students.

“It says a lot about their many admirable qualities that they have never wavered from their determination to raise as much as possible despite the continuing fall-out from Covid-19.

“Hope House Children’s Hospices is a wonderful charity and it’s a lovely thought that through our students’ positive endeavours and resilience they can help support young people and their families when they need it most.

“Our students exemplify our college’s PRIDE values and I would like to say a huge ‘well done’ to them all.”

(Pic: Aimee Webb and Marcus Clinton with Nicky Eyes and Lisa Courtney, watched by Reaseheath Student Association members)