PIC SPECIAL: Organisers hail triumphant return of Nantwich Show

The organisers of the Nantwich Show have hailed its return a big success after a three-year break.

The show last week attracted more than 9,000 visitors to its new home in the grounds of Reaseheath College.

Now without the International Cheese Show, the event still pulled in the crowds, much to the delight of organisers Nantwich Agricultural Society.

And this it celebrated its 125th anniversary, featuring all the traditional attractions including Shires, Sheep, Cattle, Home Produce, Pigeons and Floral Art competitions.

The Main Ring and Countryside Pursuits gave a good flavour of life in the county starting with the Shire Horse judging and Mounted Fancy Dress competition with demonstrations from Shetland Ponies, a Sheep Dog, Side Saddle riding, Pig Racing and the Cheshire East Pony Club Musical Rides team.

There was also a Local Food Hall sponsored by Mornflake and the Great British Cheese Company which showcased over 40 exhibitors, 80% of which coming from less than 30 miles of Nantwich.

Reaseheath College hosted the Learning & Careers Zone continuing the celebrations of their 100th anniversary, sustainability and employer partnerships within the land-based sector.

The Town & Country marquee was packed with 60 shopping stalls while the “Go-too Bus” Community Garden was home to children’s entertainment, circus skills, and face-painting.

In total, there were more than 240 exhibitors, 10 ring attractions and numerous competition classes.

Chairman of the Nantwich Agricultural Society Michael-John Parkin said: “On behalf of my fellow directors, we are truly blown-away by the support from our local community.

“Thank you so much to everyone that attended and has given us such amazing feedback. My personal thanks to our sponsors and exhibitors and above all, our volunteers.

“We have recruited more than 80 new volunteers this year and they have dovetailed so well with our original team so we really do have a solid foundation to move forward with a bright new future at Reaseheath Old Hall.”

Denis Witter, President of the Nantwich Show, added: “Well done everyone, we are back up and running with a proper traditional agricultural day out.

“Huge thanks to all our sponsors who had faith and helped us relaunch especially our headliners SugaRich, Mornflake, HJ Lea Oakes and Reaseheath College.

“Not forgetting of course, the grant from Nantwich Town Council which came very early on in our plans to give us some confidence to book the marquees and lay some new roads.”

This was the first time the Show was run entirely by volunteers, with no paid staff at all.

The generous support from people like Tim Marsden (Commercial Artists), Chris Wolstenholme (Crest Social) and Jonathan White (freelance writer) who looked after the website, social media and photography was invaluable.

A team of four people – Liz Parkin, Karen Matthews, Mel Wood and Sophie Large – took care of admin, trader and activity bookings and sponsorship.

In the run up to the Show and on the day, volunteers joined the team along with Wych-Malbank Rotarians, Churches Together, Nantwich Buddies, the Scouts and Syke’s Cottages sent 10 members of staff to help as part of their team building.

For further information, to join the volunteer team, or secure your place as a sponsor or trader next year, visit: www.nantwichshow.org/

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)