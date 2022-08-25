Malbank headteacher praises pupils on GCSE results day

Hundreds of students at Malbank School in Nantwich were praised by staff today as they collected their GCSE exam results.

It follows two years of disruption due to the Covid pandemic and the return of results from externally assessed exams.

Malbank headteacher John Harrison praised the staff and students for their resilience and commitment to success.

“I am delighted to see so many students achieve what they deserved this summer,” he said.

“And from a school perspective it is really reassuring to see such strong results in all the areas we hoped for.

“Our English results are fantastic and the improvements we have seen in Maths and Science are a real cause for celebration for both staff and students.”

Many students achieved very high GCSE grades, with Bertie Llewellyn and Harrison Reylands achieving 13 grade 9s between them.

Head of Key Stage 4 Chris Yew hailed the success of students at all levels.

“Obviously it is great to see students achieve a string of grade 8 and 9s as that takes an enormous amount of work.

“But as teachers, we get just as much pleasure seeing young people meet and exceed their potential whatever the grade.

“And some of the most rewarding moments this year have been when we have been able to see students for whom achieving two grade 4s in Maths and English, sometimes against the odds, opens a door for them for the rest of their life.”

Malbank Sixth Form is currently enrolling students to start their A-Level or BTEC courses in September.

Students are encouraged to get in touch to discuss the wide ranges of options available to them.

Incoming Head of Sixth Form Craig Batty said he was looking forward to working with the new cohort of students.

“I can’t wait to meet the new Year 12 at Malbank and getting started with them in September.

“Given the quality of the A level results last week, everyone should have high expectations for what we can achieve together.”

Any students wishing to discuss choices or applying to Malbank Sixth Form should email [email protected] or phone 01270611009.