“Women in Rock” to perform at Crewe Lyceum Theatre

The “Women in Rock” celebration of female music anthems is heading to Crewe Lyceum Theatre next month.

It will include performances of songs of Cher, Blondie, Janis Joplin, Republica, Belinda Carlisle, Bonnie Tyler, P!nk, Suzi Quatro, Tina Turner and many more.

Women In Rock has been rocking audiences across the UK and Europe with their high energy performances since 2016.

With soaring vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and backed by world class musicians, Women in Rock has built a reputation as the leading female-led rock show.

The show will feature songs made famous by the world’s greatest female rock artists, as well as costume changes and a full choreographed show.

The show has travelled twice to Europe to perform for Harley Davidson to audiences of up to 120,000.

Now it is back on the road in 2022.

Women In Rock will be at Crewe Lyceum Theatre in Crewe for one night on Sunday September 25.

Tickets are available from the venue’s website crewelyceum.co.uk or call the box office on 03433100050.