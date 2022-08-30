9 hours ago
220 job vacancies at Cheshire East Council as 7.5% posts unfilled
10 hours ago
Mid Cheshire Hospitals receives baby friendly award
2 days ago
Nantwich Town slump to 1-0 defeat against South Shields
3 days ago
Striking South Cheshire postal workers hit out at Royal Mail
3 days ago
Woman charged over M6 Cheshire drink drive incident
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

“Women in Rock” to perform at Crewe Lyceum Theatre

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews August 30, 2022
Women in Rock - Crewe Lyceum Theatre - frontage - by Jonathan White

The “Women in Rock” celebration of female music anthems is heading to Crewe Lyceum Theatre next month.

It will include performances of songs of Cher, Blondie, Janis Joplin, Republica, Belinda Carlisle, Bonnie Tyler, P!nk, Suzi Quatro, Tina Turner and many more.

Women In Rock has been rocking audiences across the UK and Europe with their high energy performances since 2016.

With soaring vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and backed by world class musicians, Women in Rock has built a reputation as the leading female-led rock show.

The show will feature songs made famous by the world’s greatest female rock artists, as well as costume changes and a full choreographed show.

The show has travelled twice to Europe to perform for Harley Davidson to audiences of up to 120,000.

Now it is back on the road in 2022.

Women In Rock will be at Crewe Lyceum Theatre in Crewe for one night on Sunday September 25.

Tickets are available from the venue’s website crewelyceum.co.uk or call the box office on 03433100050.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.