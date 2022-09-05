Crewe Regional Sunday league kicks off 2022-23 season

The Crewe Regional Sunday League began its 2022-23 season with almost 600 players registered and all scheduled fixtures being completed.
In the Premier Division, newly promoted Cooper Buckley travelled to Wheelock to play Cheshire Cheese, and played out a 2-2 draw.
The home side were ahead twice with goals from Alex Forrester and Ben Reddock, but the visitors quickly equalised on both occasions, with strikes from Cal Hood and Jason McMullan.
The other two promoted teams, Winsford Over and Audlem, played each other, and it was Winsford Over who came out on top with a 3-0 win, thanks to goals from Tom Stanton, Matthew Stanton and a long range effort from John Buckley.
Reigning champions George & Dragon are obviously taking their title defence seriously with 64 players signed on.
But they went down to a very surprising 1-4 home defeat against Willaston White Star, who according to George & Dragon Secretary Jonathan Trow “played very well and deserved to win”.
Robbie Hatton netted for the home side with Dawid Polanski and Gary Cardno each scoring twice for The Star.
The Lions have had a turbulent few days, with veteran defender Nick Butterworth taking on the role of club secretary at short notice.
Nick is not the first secretary to find the Whole Game System (the FA portal for registering players) to be “challenging”.
The Lions players found a well organised NHB to be a difficult side to break down, and the visitors clinched a 0-1 victory with a late goal from Matty Ashbrook.
With part of The Barony being used for car parking for the Nantwich Food Festival, Talbot and Broadhurst FC were allocated the lightly used Pitch 3.
A close encounter was won 2-3 by Broadhurst FC with goals from Jack Glimond, Euan Jamieson and an own goal.
Ryan Moss and Josh Ruane netted for Talbot.
In Division One, Faddiley returned to the league after a short absence with a refreshed, slightly younger squad of player.
They had to settle for a 1-1 draw against a resolute Sandbach Town, who led 0-1 at half time thanks to a Jack Townsend goal Chris Bedford netted for Faddiley in the second half.
Nantwich Pirates are now playing at the King George Vth Playing Fields rather than at The Barony.
They entertained the other new entrant to the League, Cheshire Cat, whose players are mainly from the farming community.
The Cat got their season off to a good start with a 2-3 win, thanks to strikes from Sam Davenport (2) and Mitch Stokes.
Mike Truan and Chris Stokes were on target for The Pirates.
C & N Utd. went down 3-4 to JS Bailey, whose goals came from Dan Paesler (2), Liam Millington and Dan Goward.
Jack Cope (2) and Adam Smith were on target for the home side.
Leighton FC lost 1-4 to Raven Salvador, but it needed three late goals from the visitors to clinch the win.
Jake Foster scored the Leighton FC goal, with Curtis Rodgers (2), Steve Wright and Owen Porter netting for Raven Salvador.
White Horse ran out 4-2 winners against Princes Feathers, with 2 goals from Tom Royle.
