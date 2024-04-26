Reaseheath College cancel Family Festival 2024 due to flooding

Bosses at Reaseheath College have been forced to cancel their annual Family Festival next month.

The event, which attracts thousands to the campus in Nantwich each year, was due to take place on Sunday May 12.

But they say constant rain throughout winter and spring has left surrounding areas flooded, including fields used for car parking.

In a statement issued today (April 26), the college said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Reaseheath’s Family Festival, planned for Sunday 12th May 2024, is cancelled due to flooding on the fields we use for parking.

“The unprecedented rain over the winter and early spring has meant our fields are waterlogged.

“Therefore they are in a condition which we feel is unsafe for the parking of high volumes of vehicles.

“Using the fields for the event in their current state would also have a highly negative impact on the management of our farm in future months and the feed for our farm’s livestock.

“Cancelling this event has not been an easy decision, but after carefully assessing all other parking options, we have no choice but to cancel.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this news may cause.”

The college says for those who have already bought a Family Festival ticket, they will be issued a full refund over the next few days.

“We understand this is disappointing but there will still be plenty of opportunities to visit us at various shows over the summer,” a college spokesperson said.

“We are also pleased to announce that our much-loved Family Festival will return on Sunday May 18 2025, and we look forward to seeing you there.”

