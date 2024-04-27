Top acts lined up for third Nantwich Roots Festival in May

Organisers have lined up a variety of top acts to perform at the 3rd Nantwich Roots Festival next month.

Famous bands and musicians will be in town between May 13-19 to perform folk, indie, blues and pop gigs at different venues.

Among those performing will be Eddi Reader, the golden voice behind the smash hit “Perfect”, and The Manfreds featuring Paul Jones, the legendary hit makers of “Do Wah Diddy” and “Pretty Flamingo”, who are playing Nantwich for the first time.

Indie folk star Badly Drawn Boy will also be back performing, as will Elles Bailey, a fast rising award-winning blues/Americana singer/songwriter.

Other acts include Icicle Workds, a Liverpool based indie group, Steve Wichham, celebrated folk fiddle player of Waterboys and U2 fame, and Merry Hell, a folk/rock festival favourite.

Plus appearances by talented local singers and songwriters including Megan Lee, Nigel Stonier, June Holland, Nastee Chapel, Egan Stonier and Rowan Kettle.

Organiser Nigel Stonier said: “We are very pleased with this year’s bill – and seemingly plenty of people in the town are looking forward to it!

“We enter our 3rd year with our mission remaining the same – to bring stellar roots music in all forms to Nantwich.

“In an age where too many great festivals (and venues) are disappearing, we want to stay courageous and book acts we believe deserve to be seen – from the famous to the all-new.

“We treasure our loyal local audience, and we absolutely love welcoming new visitors to the town.

“It’s a source of pride and satisfaction to us that we have enticed audience members to travel from far corners of Europe and even the USA just to attend our festival.

“We hope you like the bill.”

More information and to buy tickets visit wordsandmusicfestival.com

Ticket also available from Nantwich Civic Hall Box Office and Applestump Records in Nantwich.