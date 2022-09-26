Queens Park in Crewe to remain open despite Avian Bird Flu cases

Queens Park in Crewe is to remain open to the public despite cases of Avian Bird Flu being confirmed among its geese population.

DEFRA confirmed the cases last week and signs are now around the park warning people not to approach or feed the wildlife and to keep away from the lake.

Saturday morning’s Park Run which normally attracts hundreds of runners was cancelled as a result.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been set up around the park.

Cheshire East Council signs say: “Avian influenza (bird flu) is a notifiable animal disease.

“You should call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 if you find one or more dead bird of prey or owl, three or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks), five or more dead birds of any species.

“To help limit the risk of spreading the disease do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find, do not touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings, do not feed the wild waterfowl.

“Keep dogs on leads and keep to the footpath.”

The Wildlife Group and Friends of Queens Park added: “Currently the park will remain open to the public, however you will soon see signs advising not to feed the wildlife and keep away from wildlife and the lake. All of the above apply until further notice.”

For further information https://www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)