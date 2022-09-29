Cheshire College – South & West’s on-campus nursery ‘Starting Point’ has been awarded “Outstanding” status by Ofted.

The nursery, on the Crewe campus, was inspected in August and staff are “overwhelmed” to have maintained their Outstanding rating.

It achieved ‘Outstanding’ in all five areas of the inspection, and was praised for providing an environment where “children thrive and are incredibly happy in a safe, nurturing provision”.

Ofsted highlighted how the nursery’s environment produces “exemplary” behaviour from children where they are “extremely imaginative and confident in leading their own learning”.

The report adds that the nursery provides “an abundance of opportunities to learn from nature in the forest area [and] children have their own kitchen garden, where they grow a variety of vegetables which the cook turns into healthy recipes”.

It says as well as the interactive settings, children fluently express their views at nursery “council” meetings and their ideas are quickly followed up by experienced leaders, who plan exciting themed weeks to enhance children’s interests.

Inspectors added that “parents are delighted with the progress the children make and feel exceptionally valued”.

The parent communication systems “ensure they are very well informed and provided with valuable resources to support learning at home”.

Starting Point Nursery opened in 2010, providing funded early education for children aged 0-5 years.

The nursery includes indoor and outdoor play areas, a baby room and a Forest School area.

It employs 20 fully-qualified members of childcare staff.

They are all Paediatric First Aid trained, Prevent trained, Bias trained, Food Hygiene and Safeguarding Children trained, as well as having additional training in Special Educational Needs, Speech and Language Development.

Julie Jervis, Manager of Starting Point Nursery at Cheshire College, said: “We are delighted to achieve yet another Outstanding grade from Ofsted.

“The report gives us as even more reasons to be extremely proud of both our amazing children and staff.

“I would like to thank my wonderful and dedicated team as well as the parents and careers for their ongoing support and hard work, especially through our most trying times through the pandemic.”

Dhesi, Principal and CEO of Cheshire College, added: “We are thrilled with this result.

“The staff at Starting Point Nursery work incredibly hard to provide an exceptional environment for the children and the families trusting us to provide key development milestones at such a critical age.

“I would like to personally thank the staff and stakeholders for the vital role they play in our continued links between the nursery and Cheshire College.”