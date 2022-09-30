Dear Editor,

I was saddened and disappointed that Ofsted has found that some of most vulnerable of our children and young people in the Borough have not been best-served by the organisations across Cheshire East that have a duty to protect them.

The report highlights failings that include; weaknesses in Leadership, and a lack of understanding of the impact of failure to protect children, or to drive forward plans for those who are at risk or are victims of criminal and sexual exploitation.

Nonetheless, one of the strengths that Ofsted did identify, is that in the light of these findings, organisation partners are determined to make all necessary changes and drive forward essential reforms.

I am not surprised by this and it is an attribute which will help achieve the necessary changes.

As a Conservative Councillor, I do not always agree with the policies of the Cheshire East Labour/Independent Administration.

However, something that all Conservative Councillors agree on, is that both our Officers and our Labour/Independent Councillor colleagues will have our full support in expeditiously implementing the necessary changes to improve these services.

The Children and Young People identified in this inspection, deserve the very best care and protections we can provide, in order to achieve their best potential.

This will only be achieved if all of the weaknesses identified in current practices, are quickly addressed and rectified.

Yours

Cllr Jos Saunders

Conservative Spokesperson: Children & Families