Nantwich finance firm Watts has scooped an industry award for the fourth year in a row after a surge in inquiries from families worried about the cost of living.

The company, on Beam Heath Way, fended off competition from large city brands to be crowned Moneyfacts UK Protection Adviser of the Year.

Managing director Andrew Watts, from Nantwich, said: “Being up against very large national competition and retaining this award for the fourth year running is a real testimony to our team and huge amount of work they put in everyday to deliver the best service in the UK.

“We pride ourselves on having the personal touch which is proving more important than ever right now as people contact us concerned about the cost of living and how they will cope with spiralling mortgage payments.

“With the interest rate rises already this year, and the national focus on further rises and soaring inflation, we can only expect more calls from families needing advice on their financial position.

“We access the best rates for them to ensure they are financially robust should the worst occur and they fall ill or lose their job.”

Watts, which employs 17 people, acts as a mortgage broker and its protection division finds life and critical illness cover for families.

It carried off its latest accolade after helping hundreds of South Cheshire people find the right life and critical illness cover to protect them and their families when life-changing events occur.

Director Barry Jones, Head of Protection and Financial Planning, said: “Our clients’ health is their most important asset in life, yet so many people will spend on material goods and not make provision to protect their financial position should they no longer be able to work or run their business through ill health.

“I’ve made it my mission to raise awareness of critical illness cover to protect our clients from such a devastating blow and am confident that advice we offer is second to none.

“No one likes to consider their own mortality yet seeking out cover to protect your livelihood and your family in the event of serious illness striking or the emergence of a chronic long-term condition is something everyone needs to consider.”

The loss of a breadwinner’s monthly salary due to long-term illness can hit a family hard as sick pay provision with most employers amounts to only four weeks cover while the Government’s Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) will only put £96.35 a week in the coffers.

Income protection policies can cover between 55-60% of gross income while critical illness policies offer a cash lump sum payment up front after a life-changing event, such as a heart attack or diagnosis of serious illness.

Life insurance policies linked to mortgages may need to be reviewed as borrowing runs down, while income protection and critical illness policies also start to lapse at retirement age.

Barry, from Wistaston, added: “We really get to know our clients and review their polices every year.

“If their circumstances or goals change we can adapt the plan to what they need.

“To be recognised for this personal approach is very rewarding as we focus relentlessly upon the quality of our service.

“Winning this award again when up against tough national competition is beyond our expectations and it feels good to bring this success back to our hometown Nantwich.”