Tarporley funeral directors to host Macmillan coffee morning

Tarporley based J C Clarke & Son Funeral Directors will be opening their doors to locals on Wednesday (October 12) between 11.30am and 1.30pm as part of Macmillan’s coffee morning.

The firm was founded in 1973 and has funeral homes in Hoole, Blacon, Frodsham, Helsby and Tarporley.

Visitors to the coffee morning can talk to members of the team about what happens in a funeral home, the process of organising a funeral, and how the deceased are cared for.

Event organiser Paul Lambert, Business Leader at J C Clarke & Son, said: “We’re opening our doors and welcoming members of our local community to take a look around and meet members of our brilliant team.

“We want to demystify the stigma which is often associated with funeral homes, death and dying generally.

“We want to help people understand what exactly goes on in their local funeral home, the specialised services we offer, the respectful care of the deceased we provide, and the dedicated support for families we give during times of great emotional stress.

“Anyone interested in finding out more can come along on Wednesday 12 October and enjoy a tea or coffee and some cake and have a chat with a member of the team.

“We’ll also be hosting a bake sale with delicious cakes with all donations made going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

“There’s no need to register attendance. Visitors can turn up on the day to our branch in Tarporley at 111 High Street (CW6 0EA) and we will be more than happy to welcome them.”