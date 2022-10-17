Nantwich dad and son conquer Kilimanjaro for animal charities

A father and son team from Nantwich conquered Mount Kilimanjaro to raise thousands of pounds for animal charities.

Mervyn Bishop and his son Ryan, 26, set out on their challenge and reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on Mervyn’s 50th birthday at the end of September.

They wanted to raise funds for two local animal charities – Bubblebecca Pugs and Feral Lives Matter.

Mervyn, who is an HGV driver, said the pair had trained for months – but suffered a fractured knee during one training session.

But that did not stop them, and so far they have raised more than £1,000 for the good causes.

Mervyn said: “It was challenging both mentally and physically. Uplifting, rewarding and awesome all at same time!

“The views are unreal. It was really tough on summit day to get up and down, but we made great memories and new friends.”

The pair had previously scaled the national three peaks and had trained in Snowdonia, the Lake District and the Peak District.

The climb up Mt Kilimanjaro took around five days to reach the summit and two days to descend.

The pair self-funded the trip and have organised a two-day Safari adventure afterwards to finish the trip off.

If you can spare a few pounds, you can sponsor the pair by visiting this page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mervyn-bishop