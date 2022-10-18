Crewe & Nantwich 1sts lose 22-0 to experienced Malvern

Crewe and Nantwich 1st XV made the long journey to Malvern and lost out 22-0 to their more experienced hosts.

Played against the backdrop of the Malvern Hills, both sides struggled to find any attacking rhythm and at half time Malvern led 3-0 through a penalty.

It was all to play for in the second half and the young Crewe side continued to battle gamely against their more experienced opposition.

As the volume of tackles started to take their toll, Malvern managed to score three tries to pull away as 22-0 winners.

Next week sees Crewe and Nantwich 1st team playing at home to Old Halesonians.

Meanwhile, the second team played out a thrilling fixture at home against Bowden RUFC.

The 2nds won 36-34 with a try scored with the last play of the match to secure victory.

And on Sunday, the Ladies 1sts drew 7-7 with Birkenhead Park.

In what was a hard fought physical encounter between two evenly matched sides, Crewe took the lead in the second half through a well worked try from Jess Elbeck.

Leanne Green added an excellent conversion from a tight angle.

Birkenhead Park struck back with a try of their own.

A dramatic re-taken conversion in front of the posts added the points to secure a draw.