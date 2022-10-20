Caddick Construction step in to boost Wistaston community parade

A local construction firm building a new three-storey office in Crewe Business Park, has sponsored a training event for Wistaston community volunteers, writes Jonathan White.

Caddick Construction is supporting Wistaston Community Council (WCC) by funding training for volunteer traffic marshals and securing the future of the village processions.

WCC is a volunteer fundraising group which organises events including the village fete and a quarterly village magazine.

All proceeds are used to support local good causes, local groups and charities working in the community.

The group was originally founded to mark the late Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 and has been running two local processions for more than 40 years.

However, in 2015 new health & safety requirements meant the short road closure for the parades could only be put in place by qualified people, such as a professional traffic management company.

Two volunteers agreed to be trained and marshal the events but that expired during the Covid pandemic so WCC was again faced with using expensive professional traffic management company or funding the re-training itself.

But when the Caddick team heard about the dilemma they stepped in to arrange and fund the training.

Richard Chaplow, Chair of Wistaston Community Council, said: “We are delighted by this exceptional support from the Caddick team, which will enable us to continue running the very popular Rose Queen and Lantern parades, which have been enjoyed by two generations of local families.

“The help in organising the training and paying for it is hugely appreciated.

“Professional traffic management costs in the region of £750 per event, which wouldn’t be feasible for us.

“Thanks to the help of the volunteer traffic marshals this support from Caddick will actually be worth over £7,500 to us over the 5-years the marshals are now qualified for, so is hugely significant for us.”

Nick Holliday, Caddick’s Project Manager, added: “It’s great that we can offer much-needed assistance to a local initiative by supporting the Wistaston team and funding the Streetworks’ qualification.

“It has ensured that the Community Council can continue to deliver its fund-raising events which passes on huge benefits to the local community.”