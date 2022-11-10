Royal British Legion “Garden of Commemoration” in Nantwich

Members of Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion have planted five trees in a new Commemorative Garden at Volunteer Fields in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The idea of a commemorative garden was originally suggested by branch member Peter Epton and was supported by the other members.

Peter sought the assistance of Nantwich in Bloom chairperson Sue Sherwood and Graham Burgess of ANSA to select the site and appropriate trees.

To complete the project, he arranged with Rogers Stone Masons for a script to be engraved on a tablet of stone commemorating our 100th Anniversary and dedication to the memory of Frank Tew (1925-2021).

Phil Reade, Chairman of Nantwich RBL, said: “We needed to mark in some way the 100th Anniversary (1921-2021) of our branch, and the support members have provided over that time to the serving and ex-service community within the local area.

“This became possible after we received a generous donation from the family of a prominent branch member, the late Frank Tew.

“He was a well-known, well-liked local character and a prolific fund raiser in Nantwich during the annual Poppy Appeal.”

Frank’s son and daughter Paul and Yvonne were given the honour of planting the final tree, an oak, to complete the garden.

The engraved commemorative stone tablet, next to the fifth tree planted, reads: “Trees Planted To Commemorate The 100th Anniversary Of The Royal British Legion And The Nantwich And District Branch 1921-2021. Sponsored By The Family In Memory of FRANK TEW 1925-2021.”

Cllr Arthur Moran, Vice President of Nantwich & District Branch, thanked the Tew family for enabling the commemoration.

The Royal British Legion supports the Armed Forces community and runs the Poppy Appeal.

For further information on Nantwich RBL, email [email protected] or [email protected], visit their Facebook page or website.