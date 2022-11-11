A new perpetrator programme has been launched in Cheshire Police custody suites to target those committing domestic abuse offences to change their behaviour and prevent reoffending.

Cheshire Police is one of the first forces in the country to offer the perpetrator custody programme in each of its three custody suites in Middlewich, Chester and Runcorn.

The project launches in November 2022 following a successful pilot in the Middlewich custody suite.

It is being delivered in partnership with My CWA – formerly known as Cheshire Without Abuse.

My CWA has recruited experts now based in the custody suites who are on hand to support perpetrators taken into custody.

They are offering them access to support services and a behavioural change programme on their release.

Perpetrators can choose to access the services but all individuals are spoken to and benefits explained.

Once the perpetrator leaves custody, they are referred to a community-based programme which runs for 32 weeks.

The programme involves a series of online, one-to-one and group sessions.

Supt Claire Jesson said: “Domestic abuse can affect anyone and it remains a force priority.

“Our focus is on problem solving and preventing reoccurrence, so we’re working with perpetrators to address their offending and the reasons behind their behaviour.

“At the same time as supporting offenders, we have specialist domestic abuse officers who support the victims which allows for a joined-up approach for the family.

“Cheshire Police has a really close working relationship with My CWA who provide a fantastic service.

“This is reinforced with the wonderful support that we receive from the IDVAs [Independent Domestic Violence Advisers] in the county’s domestic abuse hubs.

“As a force, we have a zero-tolerance approach to domestic violence and this programme supports that, it’s not a replacement for punishment.”

Beverley Wrighton, Deputy Chief Executive at My CWA, added: “My CWA has been supporting families affected by domestic abuse across Cheshire for over 45 years and our relationship with Cheshire Police has always been a valued and effective partnership.

“Together, we share insights and innovate to create new initiatives such as the recent custody suite programme.

“We believe that only by working hand-in-hand with police and wider Cheshire public services can our approach to tackling the issue of domestic abuse across Cheshire be consistent and impactful, and can we realise our vision of a community free from the fear of domestic abuse.”

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said: “Domestic abuse has a devastating impact on the whole family and it’s important we look to stop this cycle of abuse.

“Working with My CWA enables us to bring in the very best support when offenders leave custody and gives us confidence that they have access to all the tools possible to stop this harmful behaviour.

“Protecting vulnerable and at-risk people is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan, as is delivering justice for victims.

“This programme allows us to do both by giving us the opportunity to change behaviour for the better and break the cycle of domestic abuse.”