Crewe & Nantwich 1sts battle hard in defeat to rivals Whitchurch

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC 1sts put up a brave battle but lost away at neighbours Whitchurch who sit just one place above them in the league.

Crewe started the better of the two sides and in the first minute, centre Joe Gammage scored a brilliant individual effort to put the visitors 0-5 ahead.

Whitchurch scored next as Crewe’s ill discipline cost field position and the big Whitchurch forwards marched their pack backwards before scoring in the corner to make it 5-5.

Another penalty led to a similar scenario with another driving maul resulting in a try for Whitchurch, converted to make it 12-5.

But Crewe hit back just before half time after Ieuan Paske put full back Josh McShane in the corner.

It made it tied at 12-12 at the break after an even first half.

Whitchurch playing with the wind at their backs began to build pressure in the second half.

As Crewe struggled to get out of their own half they began to concede successive penalties.

The Whitchurch fly half capitalised by scoring three penalties in the second half.

Then, with advantage being played, Whitchurch scored from a cross field kick after a juggling act between players.

Crewe did eventually manage to get a break and get up the park, with winger Marcus Dockery going underneath the uprights for Crewe’s third of the afternoon.

In the last play of the match, the Whitchurch pack were brought down just shy of the try line with their centre crashing over for the fourth try and bonus point to make it 35-19 at the final whistle.

Crewe’s 2nd team travelled to Congleton at the weekend where they were beaten 40-12.

(Report by Jim Creighton and Graham Jackson)