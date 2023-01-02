Police failed to charge Nantwich night time “lurker” after arrest

A Nantwich resident who caught the night-time “lurker” breaking in to vehicles, told how police failed to charge him because “he’d got a good solicitor”.

The householder said she saw him trying car doors in the Blears Avenue area of Nantwich and entering one, before rooting around looking for something to take.

And despite calling out police and providing a detailed eye-witness account, Cheshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service still did not charge him.

It comes after we revealed how residents on Kingsbourne Estate in Nantwich have suffered a three-year hell at the hands of a night-time “lurker” who has been filmed dozens of times on property cameras in the early hours trying and entering unlocked vehicles.

The witness near Blears Avenue, whose identity we are protecting, said: “I saw the coverage on Nantwich News and know it’s the same guy.

“I actually watched this idiot in December try car doors and enter a vehicle, he sat in it and had a good root around using his phone light as a torch.

“I called the police, they sent three units out. I had given a decent description of him and he was arrested in the next street.

“The police were so pleased someone had actually witnessed him inside the vehicle and were prepared to give evidence, they said they know who he is and he has been doing this for months.

“This had happened at 2am and it was around 4.45am by the time I had finished giving my statement.”

But the following day, the witness was called by a Cheshire Police officer who had interviewed the suspect.

“She said he’d got a good solicitor who had made sure that he wasn’t charged!

“The reasons for not charging him were that he was apprehended in the next street, I couldn’t ID him in daylight even though I had given a good description of him even down to the way that he walks, and he hadn’t stolen anything from the vehicle.

“And finally because it would be my word against his!”

She said she felt insulted by the last excuse given as a “hard-working, decent person”.

Ironically, she also works in a senior role in the justice service in the Midlands.

“It is crazy and apart from the first three reasons for no prosecution, I actually feel quite insulted that my word against his would mean nothing,” she added.

“I’m a decent, hard-working person… but he is a scrote who wanders the streets at night doing what he does!

“Once again it seems the law is on the side of the perpetrator.

“Police said he had even scaled the garden fence of one of the other properties that backs onto Blears Avenue to get there quickly.

“I worry that he may take a step further, into houses, garages etc. He absolutely needs stopping.”

Cheshire Police confirmed the incident on December 7 did take place and that a 50-year-old man was arrested but later released.

In a statement, they said: “A 50-year-old local man was stopped and searched by patrols on Jackson Avenue. No items were recovered during the search.

“He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and taken into custody for questioning.

“Officers made multiple attempts to contact the owner of the vehicle to no avail and no complaint was made by the owner of the vehicle.

“CCTV enquiries were completed by officers but only showed a suspect dressed all in black with a hood up. No footage depicted a suspect inside the vehicle.

“The description provided by the person reporting would not allow for a clear identification process of a suspect.

“Due to all the above factors, officers were unable to charge the man and no further action will be taken.”

(Top and below images – “lurker” caught on camera trying vehicles on Kingsbourne Estate)