Nantwich residents demand action against “lurker” targeting cars

Furious residents on a Nantwich estate are demanding action from police against a man who has targeted and stolen from vehicles for more than two years.
The “lurker” has been caught on various Ring and property cameras trying to access unlocked vehicles on the Kingsbourne development in Nantwich.
Valuable items and money have been stolen and the same individual wearing a coat with hood up is caught on camera.
Residents say problems have been ongoing since October 2020 – and the latest incident happened on Boxing Day at 6am.
Footage shows him using cover of darkness regularly walking past without carrier bags then back again later with bags in his hands.
He can be seen wearing a hood up to obscure his identity and using a torch or phone torch in darkness to look inside vehicles and try door handles.
The latest incident in which £200 of items were taken was caught on camera on Boxing Day, which prompted some residents to say “enough is enough”.
Police have confirmed today they are investigating, including the latest theft from a vehicle on Olney Place.
But they say they are unable to identify the offender, despite numerous video clips from door cameras posted on social media.
One Kingsbourne resident who contacted Nantwich News said: “He is constantly caught on Ring door bells walking up to people’s cars and trying their doors to see if anything is inside and stealing anything he finds.
“Footage is being posted all over local residents’ pages and his actions have caused a lot of distress.
“The police have not managed to stop this thief and he continues to operate constantly.
“A lot of residents are scared this hooded man keeps coming onto their property in the middle of the night.
“There’s a fear about how far it will go.
“People know exactly who it is and are powerless to do anything. The police must do more.”
Another resident said: “The Kingsbourne Estate have had enough of this” and asked of the police “what are you doing about this”?
And another householder added: “I think by now we have the right to petition them to ban him from the estate.”
Others have criticised the police, one said: “Police are not interested. They give you a crime number never come out.”
And another added: “Three years this has been going on.
“Last time I spoke to the police via Facebook, the officer who was dealing with it, went on some training course for six weeks and never came back or responded.”
Many residents asked not to be named for fear of becoming targets.
A Cheshire Police spokesperson told Nantwich News: “Over recent weeks police have become aware of an increase in the number of thefts from vehicles in the Nantwich area.
“An unknown opportunist thief has been stealing items from unlocked cars in the local area.
“The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Monday 26 December, when a man stole approximately £200 worth of items from a car on Olney Place.
“Officers have been working hard to identify the man responsible and CCTV footage has been examined, but to date officers have been unable to confirm the identity of the person responsible.
“While the investigation is ongoing, officers have been engaging with local residents, and motorists are encouraged to ensure their cars are secure at all times and not to leave any valuable items in their cars.”
Anyone with any information in relation to the incidents should contact Cheshire Police at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting IML 1443515.
