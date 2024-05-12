Nantwich firm Watts helps raise £62,000 for Joshua Tree charity

Nantwich firm Watts Commercial Finance has helped raise more than £62,000 for its charity partner, The Joshua Tree.

They held a charity event at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester attended by 228 guests.

And it raised a total of £62,474.82 in support of The Joshua Tree’s work in assisting families affected by childhood cancers.

Phil Gray, Managing Director of Watts Commercial Finance, said: “A night like this truly celebrates the amazing individuals in our industry who embody the spirit of giving and unity.

“We are immensely proud to have orchestrated an event that not only recognises their generosity but also makes a tangible difference in the lives of families facing the battles of childhood cancers.

“Here at Watts Commercial, supporting The Joshua Tree is not just a commitment; it’s a passion.

“We deeply believe in the invaluable work of this remarkable charity and are honoured to stand alongside them in their mission.”

Richard Driffield, CEO of The Joshua Tree, added: “We are blown away by the generosity of everyone who attended the charity ball and the amount raised is incredible.

“As a small charity, this level of support makes a huge difference, and the funds raised will enable us to help even more families affected by childhood cancers across Cheshire, North West England and North Wales.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Watts Commercial and further increase the profile of the charity across the region.”

For those unable to attend but wishing to donate can do at https://www.justgiving.com/page/watts-commercial-charity-dinner