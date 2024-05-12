Dementia volunteers in Nantwich unveil “chatty benches”

Volunteers from Creating Dementia Friendly Nantwich will be available to talk on their “chatty benches” this week, writes Olivia Molloy.

They will be at the benches on the town square between 11am-2pm throughout Dementia Awareness Week between May 13-17.

Dementia Awareness Week is a national event in the UK that seeks to support those with dementia.

The Thursday Club have decorated the “chatty benches” with crocheted blue forget-me-not flowers — a long associated symbol of dementia.

Volunteers will be giving out advice packs and support to the local community in Nantwich.

In poor weather, the volunteers will be inside Nantwich Bookshop offering the same service.

In the UK, 34.5 million people know someone living with dementia.

For further information contact the Thursday Club on 07488285861 or 07580097468.