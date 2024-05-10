Booths deny interest in opening new Nantwich store

Booths supermarket say they have no plans to open a store in Nantwich – despite rumours they wanted to take over the former B&M site on Swine Market.

Unconfirmed reports suggested the upmarket retailer recently enquired about the site.

Booths has 27 supermarkets across the North West, with just one currently in Cheshire at Knutsford.

Reports were that the firm wanted a number of dedicated parking spaces for customers at the rear of the shop but were turned down.

However, today a spokesperson for the company said: “This is just a rumour and Booths have no immediate plans to open a store in Nantwich.

“It is of course very flattering that local communities desire a Booths on their doorstep and we do hope people will visit our store in Knutsford.”

It’s believed the former B&M store is now to become a new Poundstretcher store.

The company has advertised on job vacancy sites for a number of positions, highlighting the location as Nantwich.

We have contacted Poundstretcher and so far they have declined to comment.