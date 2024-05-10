New art gallery set to open in Nantwich town centre

4 hours ago
in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews May 10, 2024
Drift Art Gallery interior

A new art gallery is having its official opening tomorrow (May 11) in Nantwich.

Drift Art Gallery is opening in the old Union building on High Street from 3pm to 7pm.

And the new Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock will be attending in one of first engagements since taking office last night (May 9).

The gallery is the brainchild of Jez Phillips, a long-time Nantwich resident who is also a lecturer in psychology.

It will be showing contemporary art from leading UK and international artists, including pottery from previous contestant of Great Pottery Showdown, Kit Andrews, and many artists from the surrounding areas.

For more information on the gallery, follow them on Instagram or contact Jez Phillips on [email protected]

(Pics courtesy of Drift Art Gallery)

Drift Art Gallery exterior High Street (1)

