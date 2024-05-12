Reaseheath students clean up River Weaver in Nantwich

Animal Care students at Reaseheath College in Nantwich have been helping clear up litter polluting the River Weaver in the town.

The students have been learning about recent pollution of the river after incidents which caused the deaths of thousands of fish.

And in a skills development session this week, they decided to do their bit to help.

They completed a litter pick, covering the area from Reaseheath College up to the Nantwich swimming baths to help make a difference.

Twenty students in total were involved and they managed to collect the equivalent of four large bags of rubbish.

Lucy Brydon, Programme Leader for Level 2 Animal Care at Reaseheath, said: “As these are Animal care students, we have been developing sustainability skills and used the pollution/run off in the Weaver as an example of how dramatically an ecosystem can be affected by human influences.

“From this we decided to build the students skills by giving back to the community and completing a litter pick down a section of the Weaver in the local area.

“The students were all eager to get involved in helping their wider community.

“They worked in teams to complete the litter pick and have developed wider skills and knowledge, in helping to conserve their local habitats.

“They hope wildlife in the area will benefit from their efforts.”