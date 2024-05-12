1 day ago
Sky watchers in South Cheshire treated to Northern Lights show
2 days ago
New art gallery set to open in Nantwich town centre
2 days ago
New Mayor of Nantwich takes robes at council meeting
2 days ago
Booths deny interest in opening new Nantwich store
3 days ago
Dan Price takes office as Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire
banner-advert
banner-advert

Reaseheath students clean up River Weaver in Nantwich

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges May 12, 2024
Reaseheath students clean up litter along River Weaver

Animal Care students at Reaseheath College in Nantwich have been helping clear up litter polluting the River Weaver in the town.

The students have been learning about recent pollution of the river after incidents which caused the deaths of thousands of fish.

And in a skills development session this week, they decided to do their bit to help.

They completed a litter pick, covering the area from Reaseheath College up to the Nantwich swimming baths to help make a difference.

Twenty students in total were involved and they managed to collect the equivalent of four large bags of rubbish.

Reaseheath students clean up litter along River Weaver (1)

Lucy Brydon, Programme Leader for Level 2 Animal Care at Reaseheath, said: “As these are Animal care students, we have been developing sustainability skills and used the pollution/run off in the Weaver as an example of how dramatically an ecosystem can be affected by human influences.

“From this we decided to build the students skills by giving back to the community and completing a litter pick down a section of the Weaver in the local area.

“The students were all eager to get involved in helping their wider community.

“They worked in teams to complete the litter pick and have developed wider skills and knowledge, in helping to conserve their local habitats.

“They hope wildlife in the area will benefit from their efforts.”

students cleaning along River Weaver

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.