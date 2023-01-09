Two Nantwich students scooped gold medals at the Cheshire Cross Country Championships.

Isaac Leydon and Hope Smith won their U17s races respectively at a wet and muddy competition held at Knights Grange in Winsford.

Isaac, from Stapeley and a student at Brine Leas Sixth Form in Nantwich, powered to a 44-second victory on the 5.5 kilometre course.

And former Malbank student Hope, from Willaston, was equally impressive in winning the U17s girl’s race.

Both Isaac and Hope are members of the Vale Royal running club. Vale Royal won the team gold medal for the U17 boys.

Bethany Hall, of Crewe & Nantwich AC, was runner up in the U11 girl’s race.

Other clubs competing at the championships included Crewe & Nantwich, West Cheshire, Warrington, and Macclesfield.