Nantwich willow weaver Cath stars on BBC TV show

in Environment / Human Interest / News January 12, 2023
Cath Kelly, Eddie Glew, Dom Chinea filming

Nantwich-based willow weaver Cath Kelly brought a range of magical and mythical creatures to TV screens when she appeared on BBC1’s new series, Make it at Market.

Cath shared some of her creative willow-woven designs, from a life-size elfin musical band to dancing fairies, hares, unicorns and even a full sized rearing horse.

Speaking about the experience of being on prime time TV, Cath said: “I’ve never done anything like this before and felt it was an opportunity not to be missed.

“It also gave my grandchildren a bit of excitement to see Nana on TV!

“I had a great time with my mentor Eddie Glew and Dom Chinea – best known for his skills on the Repair Shop – who was brilliant in supporting me to learn the new skill of welding, as that is needed to help hold my larger creations up!

“I’m really blown away by the lovely positive response I’ve had so far.

“As it’s only me, it’ll take me a little while to get through all the messages but I’m doing my best!”

Elfin musical band by Cath Kelly
Elfin musical band by Cath Kelly

The BBC series runs for a few weeks and follows hobby crafters turn their passions into a business.

Cath features in the first episode, which can be watched on the BBC iPlayer.

Talking about next steps Cath added: “I’m rather passionate about each of my creations being bespoke – it’s like sharing a bit of my personality and drawing with willow on each and every one of them.

“The end of the show has given me an incredible opportunity to showcase my willow work at Bridgemere garden centre in the spring.

“I can’t wait to show off some of my newer designs and run some more workshops so people can learn a new mindful skill too!

“The dates, details and prices for these will be put into my website and Instagram page soon.”

Cath Kelly willow sculpture can be found on Instagram www.instagram.com/Cathkelly.willowsculpture/ or at www.willowsculpture.art

(Images courtesy of Cath Kelly)

Magical willow unicorn by Cath Kelly
Magical willow unicorn by Cath Kelly
Leaping Hare by Cath Kelly
Leaping Hare by Cath Kelly
Dom Chinea host of Make it at Market
Dom Chinea host of Make it at Market
Cath Kelly - willow weaver
Cath Kelly – willow weaver
