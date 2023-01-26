Cheshire East councillors in furious row over ‘cost of living’ motion

A furious row erupted at a Cheshire East Council meeting with Labour councillors refusing to back a cost of living motion which included a reference to thanking the government for its support, writes Belinda Ryan.

The notice of motion (NoM) was proposed by Cllr Janet Clowes (Wybunbury, Con) and the adults and health committee was asked to make a decision to accept or reject it and to acknowledge the work done by officers on the cost of living crisis.

While all councillors were happy to recognise the work done by Cheshire East officers, Labour and Independent members were furious with the motion itself, which included references to thanking the government for its support for residents during the economic crisis.

Macclesfield councillor Laura Jeuda (Lab) said there was “absolutely no way” she would thank the government when one in four children are living in absolute poverty in this country and some people aren’t paying their tax.

“One in five key working households are living in poverty and working parents are forced into using food banks,” said Cllr Jeuda.

She said people with chronic disabilities weren’t able to keep medical equipment working because of the high cost of energy.

“It’s an absolutely scandalous state of affairs,” she fumed.

“We’re one of the five richest countries in the world and we’re subjecting our population to this, so I’m suggesting we chuck this into the long grass where it belongs.”

Cllr Rob Vernon (Broken Cross & Upton, Lab) said the council’s officers who had helped people were the ones he wanted to thank.

He was also furious with the motion.

“Global causes impact every country but it is government’s reaction to that that shows what they’re made of and the government’s reaction to the current crisis has been pathetically poor,” said Cllr Vernon.

“The motion then goes on to thank and praise the government repeatedly for the measly help it’s provided…it’s absolutely substandard for the crisis it’s supposed to mitigate against.”

He said the resolutions were patronising to the council’s officers.

Cllr Clowes was clearly shocked back by the reaction.

“I do not write notices of motion with the intention of patronising anybody, least of all our officers,” said Cllr Clowes.

She said she was delighted with the officer’s report, which highlighted activities council staff do.

“That was part of the purpose, that our residents know what is available to them and how hard the council is working on their behalf,” she said.

She added: “I’m surprised that Laura Jeuda is suggesting that ‘under no circumstances can she thank the government’, we haven’t asked her to.”

At that, Cllr Jeuda and Cllr Vernon both called out: “You have”.

Cllr Clowes continued: “We know life is difficult out there, no one is disputing that, but the resolutions are quite clear – that we get whatever help comes forward to our residents as quickly as possible, we let them know how they can access it and we support them to do it and that we make whatever efforts we can to secure energy supplies and lower costs.

“What on Earth is there to argue about that, except those that choose to get on a political soapbox, inappropriately in this meeting, take things out of context and misinterpret meaning.

“I find that deeply disappointing. I hope that, despite this, even the row itself will alert residents to all that is available to them.”

Councillors voted in favour of acknowledging the work done by officers on the cost of living crisis.

The recommendation to accept the NoM in part – which was the resolutions rather than the motion itself, was carried by five votes to four.

A proposal by Cllr Vernon that the whole motion be rejected was not accepted.

Information about support from the council can be found at https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/livewell/education-employment-and-money/money-matters/cost-of-living.aspx