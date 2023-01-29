Nantwich Town earn point in hard fought draw at Whitby

Nantwich Town’s solid away form continued with a point on the road at fellow strugglers Whitby Town, writes Jack Beresford.
The 1-1 draw was described by Dabbers manager Ritchie Sutton as a “good point” at the Turnbull Express Stadium.
“We knew it was always going to be difficult,” he said.
“Even before the game the pitch was poor and it tore up even more as the game progressed.
“It was always going to be a case of who won the battle and overall a 1-1 draw was a fair result.”
Nantwich began on the front foot and had the first opportunity when Adam Dawson found Jack Sherratt on the edge of the box but his effort was weak and easy for Shane Bland in the Whitby goal.
Moments later, the hosts had their first dangerous attack when Bradley Fewster broke into the Nantwich box before cutting back to Jacob Day who saw his low effort blocked excellently by Perry Bircumshaw who denied the hosts a certain goal.
In the 26th minute, Whitby came close again as Lewis Hawkins’ deflected strike looked to be bobbling into the bottom corner but Tom Booth did well to push it around the post.
The playing surface was proving really difficult so both sides resorted to the aerial route to keep the ball off the floor.
This nearly benefited The Dabbers on the stroke of half time as a cross from the right caused chaos in the Whitby box before it fell to Dan Cockerline who said his effort blocked and go out for a corner.
Whatever Sutton and his management team said at half time worked wonders as within two minutes of the restart Nantwich took the lead.
Bircumshaw drove down the left side before getting to the byline and crossing for James Caton who was able to stab home at the back post for his second Dabbers goal.
In recent games, The Dabbers have let leads slip moments after going ahead – and this game was no different.
Whitby levelled the scoring just nine minutes after going behind.
Day’s header fell into the path of Bradley Fewster who was in on goal.
Booth came rushing off his line to close the angle but Fewster took it around him and cut back inside before blasting past two Nantwich bodies on the line.
Sutton said after: “The lads need to learn the game more, when you go 1-0 up you need to settle yourselves again so you don’t get stretched and that’s what happened for their equaliser and I’m disappointed that the more experienced lads didn’t get the group together.”
Ten minutes after being pinned back, Byron Harrison came close to putting Nantiwch back in front but his curled effort from the left was straight at Bland.
The last 20 minutes proved cautious as neither wanted to lose the game.
There was one final chance when Cockerline was played in behind by Curtis Morrison.
As the forward bared down on goal, Bland came rushing off his line and did well to save down low.
Sutton added: “When they got the equaliser naturally the lads were a bit down, but they’ve got to pick themselves up, and again, we did.
“We had the chances to win the game but we didn’t convert them and that’s been the story of our season so far.
“However, it’s a good point away from home in tough circumstances.”
Nantwich are back in action in the Cheshire Cup Quarter final against Crewe Alexandra on Wednesday February 1 at The Swansway Stadium.
