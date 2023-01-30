Audlem Sunday match abandoned after serious injury

Audlem’s Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division game with Winsford Over 3 was abandoned after 13 minutes following an injury to Audlem captain Dan Rooney.
Audlem were leading 1-0 at the time with a goal from Seb Burrow.
Premier Division leaders Betley FC beat Cheshire Cheese 3-1 with goals from Dan Lomas (2) and Danny Lavalette. Rhys Potter scored for Cheshire Cheese.
Cooper Buckley move up to second place with a 6-1 win at Broadhurst FC.
Scorers for Cooper Buckley were Pavel Abrahamovic (2), Lukasz Synowicz, Jason McMullan, Curtis Sinnott and Tristan Sword.
Josh Wrench scored for Broadhurst FC.
George and Dragon won 2-1 against NHB FC with Jay Ellis and Robbie Hatton scoring. Frank Farrington scored for NHB FC.
The Lions won 3-0 at Willaston WS with goals from Danny Roberts (2) and Deno Messam.
In Division One, the leaders Sandbach Town suffered a 1-0 defeat to second placed Leighton FC whose scorer was Connor Edwards.
Third placed Faddiley maintained the pressure on the top two with a 3-0 win at fourth placed White Horse with goals from Callum Jones, Jamie Baker and an own goal.
Nantwich Pirates, who have several games in hand, won 3-2 at Raven Salvador with two goals from Mikey Truan and a goal from Liam Hayes-Porter.
Jordan Smith and Matty Hatton replied for Raven Salvador.
A similar 3-2 scoreline saw C & N UTD defeat Cheshire Cat with goals from Jack Cope, Tim Morris and Nathan Bennett. Jack Field and Rob Harper scored for Cheshire Cat.
The bottom two teams in the league met with JS Bailey moving off the bottom with a 2-1 win over Princes Feathers with Greg Gill scoring both goals and Darren Fox scoring for Princes Feathers.
