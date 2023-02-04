Megan Rowley joins Nantwich Town Ladies

Nantwich Town Ladies have signed striker Megan Rowley from North West Women’s Regional League Southern division outfit Altrincham FC Women.
Megan, aged 23, was the first junior girls’ player to make the step up to the women’s team at Altrincham FC.
Megan will be eligible to make her Dabbers debut away against Altrincham FC Women Reds on Sunday (February 5) in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
Dan Mellor, Manager of Nantwich Town Ladies FC, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that Megan has signed for the Dabbers!
“Meg has joined us from Altrincham Women where she has spent the last 11 years as a player and a role model to her club.
“We are sure Meg will improve our team and We cannot wait to see Meg in the Dabbers jersey.”
Nantwich Town Ladies are on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-9pm) on the Applewood Arena 3G artificial grass pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode.
For further information relating to Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Featured pic by Leah Bates, other image below by Jonathan White)
