LETTER: CEC should not gamble on “property speculation”

Dear Editor,

Cheshire East should NOT be gambling the hard earned Council taxes of local people on property speculation.

In 2019, Labour-run Cheshire East bought the B&Q site in Weston Road, Crewe for £22.3m.

In 2015, Tory run Cheshire East paid a grossly inflated price of £6m for the Royal Arcade site in Crewe Town Centre.

That didn’t go well.

Five years later all the 27 shops were demolished, we have a bomb site at the centre of the town and £700,000 of Business Rates have been lost.

Some councils have already gone bankrupt doing this.

Labour-run Cheshire East announced recently that they faced the prospect of bankruptcy because of their poor management of finances.

They have proposed record increases in Council tax and car parking charges alongside damaging cuts in services like turning out nearly 40,000 street lights, closing libraries on a Saturday and charging for the collection of green waste.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Candidate

Crewe North