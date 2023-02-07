17 hours ago
Cheshire East puppy farm inspectors faced threats, council reveals
1 day ago
CEC now to cut back on leisure centre discounts in Nantwich
2 days ago
Williams of Audlem scoops award at national retail show
2 days ago
Councillors fear more rats and fly-tipping amid garden bin charges
2 days ago
Nantwich Town secure vital win over Atherton Collieries
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: CEC should not gamble on “property speculation”

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion February 7, 2023
Crewe B&Q entrance, pic by Jaggery under creative commons licence

Dear Editor,
Cheshire East should NOT be gambling the hard earned Council taxes of local people on property speculation.

In 2019, Labour-run Cheshire East bought the B&Q site in Weston Road, Crewe for £22.3m.

In 2015, Tory run Cheshire East paid a grossly inflated price of £6m for the Royal Arcade site in Crewe Town Centre.

That didn’t go well.

Five years later all the 27 shops were demolished, we have a bomb site at the centre of the town and £700,000 of Business Rates have been lost.

Councils should NOT be gambling the hard earned Council taxes of local people on property speculation.

Some councils have already gone bankrupt doing this.

Labour-run Cheshire East announced recently that they faced the prospect of bankruptcy because of their poor management of finances.

They have proposed record increases in Council tax and car parking charges alongside damaging cuts in services like turning out nearly 40,000 street lights, closing libraries on a Saturday and charging for the collection of green waste.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Candidate
Crewe North

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.