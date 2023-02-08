Homemakers who are also backyard gardeners understand that having their own garden can drastically reduce the cost of groceries.

However, some homemakers struggle with maintaining their gardens year-round.

They may not have enough expertise and knowledge on cultivating the right crops or properly conditioning the soil.

Several things prevent them from enjoying a year-round and productive vegetable garden.

In cultivating a vegetable garden, you must create enough space to care for your plants properly.

You can resort to vertical or container gardening if the area is sparse or consider hydroponics if you have the equipment.

However, if you want to redesign a space in the backyard so you can grow your vegetables year-round, you will create a lot of waste.

Here are some tips to ensure you can enjoy a year-round vegetable garden.

Plan to harvest year-round

Most home gardeners give up gardening during the winter, but they’re missing produce that can be harvested during such season.

You can ask a horticulturist about cold-tolerant plants and how to protect your plants from extreme weather swings.

You can plant kale, carrots, and other hardy greens between June and October to harvest them during the winter.

Grow your garden wherever you can

Gardens aren’t limited to the backyard anymore.

If you have access to a community garden, you can share tips and tricks with other like-minded gardeners and harvest produce together.

You can also think about vertical or container gardening, especially if you don’t have enough space to grow your plants.

You can even lean a trellis on your wall and plant creeping vegetables, then you’ll have some produce in no time.

Condition your soil properly

One of the secrets to successful gardening is ensuring healthy, well-conditioned soil.

The first step is determining what soil type is present in your area.

Once you figure out whether the soil is compacted, loose, acidic, or alkaline, you can effectively plan how to condition the soil properly.

Next, you can add amendments such as coffee grounds, compost, egg shells and other natural fertilisers.

While commercial-grade fertilisers are also advisable, going natural is much better.

Grow what you love and want to eat

Nothing beats the feeling of eating fresh produce from your garden.

This is why planting crops you like and want to eat is advisable. Most gardeners plant tomatoes, herbs, lettuce, eggplants, potatoes and onions because they’re easy to grow.

You can also try to plant staple grains such as amaranth and quinoa. Most gardeners don’t realise they need much soil and space to grow such staple food.

However, these crops grow well, even on grow bags or in pots.

Creating a year-round vegetable garden can be difficult, especially if the gardener isn’t knowledgeable enough.

However, several things can be done to ensure that people can harvest from their gardens any time of the year.