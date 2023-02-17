Blood Brothers comes to Crewe Lyceum Theatre in March

Bill Kenwright’s award-winning production of smash hit musical Blood Brothers arrives at Crewe Lyceum in March.

It will perform between March 14-18 as part of 14-week tour of the UK.

Niki Colwell Evans and Sean Jones star in the iconic roles of Mrs Johnstone and Mickey Johnstone, while Rebecca Storm plays Mrs Johnstone in Dublin and Londonderry across January and February.

Colwell Evans first rose to fame in 2007 when she reached the semi-final of series 4 of The X Factor UK mentored by Louis Walsh.

After her debut solo single ‘Love Me No More’ in 2008, she went on to play the iconic role Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers at the Phoenix Theatre between 2008-2009 and in 2010 where she received rave reviews from critics.

Following this, she performed in the pantomimes Cinderella as the Fairy Godmother at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (2009-2010) and in Kinky Boots as Trish (UK Tour 2018/21).

She played the role of Paulette in the musical adaptation of Legally Blonde (UK Tour 2012) receiving high acclaim for her performance as Elle’s sassy confidante.

Rebecca Storm (Evita, Les Misérables) returns to her favourite role of Mrs Johnstone

She has returned to Mrs Johnstone 13 times over the years and has become a beloved part of the Blood Brothers legacy among fans of the show.

Sean Jones continues in the role of Mickey in Blood Brothers.

His other stage credits include: Aladdin; Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan; Cinderella; Snow White (UK Tour); Macbeth (UK Tour and Singapore); and Jacqueline’s Wilson’s world premiere of Wave Me Goodbye (Theatr Clwyd).

TV credits include: Emmerdale; The Royal Today; and Hollyoaks. Jones first joined the Blood Brothers family in 1999 as an understudy and has become a fan favourite in the enduring musical of all time.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening in its first version of the musical at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983.

The musical has since triumphed across the globe.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins!

In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax.

For more details and tickets, visit crewelyceum.co.uk or call 0343 310 0050.