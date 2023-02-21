FEATURE: How to find worthy items to invest in

Particularly in such uncertain times, the comfort of knowing we have something stored away that’s only going to get more valuable as time increases can be quite powerful.

While some items like electronics and cars (especially cars) will lose their value quite quickly, there are certain times that hold their value over time or even increase in value depending on popularity.

So, if you’re looking to start investing in something to act as your mini retirement plan, here are a few items you might want to consider.

Certainly, a list you might want to consider before selling all your unwanted goods to a pawnbroker.

Comic books

While they might once have been seen as children’s things, comic books or graphic novels have be-come genuine collector’s items in recent years with the older DC and Marvel comics worth literal millions.

Of course, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to get your hands on any of them, but comic books are still only released in limited numbers so are a born collector’s item.

Just remember to focus on the individual comics rather than the collected trade paperbacks.

Wine

While you might think it would be too tempting to keep wine in the house without drinking it, in-vestments in wine have increased substantially in recent years.

The best thing about it is that it only gets more delicious and valuable with age.

If you’re not a fan of wine, meanwhile, whisky is just as valuable as wine, but we wouldn’t suggest collecting beer.

Vinyl records

Who would have thought in an age of digital streaming that vinyl records would be more popular than ever before?

Thanks to the lower compression and beautiful artwork, vinyl records are now significantly more popular than CDs and it seems unlikely they will decrease in value in the foresee-able future.

Records pressed in limited numbers are the ones to look out for, or those with alternative packaging.

Movie collectables

Collectables that were used in popular movies are rare because of their history.

They are also often one-of-a-kind items, which are the most valuable of them all.

There is a thriving scene online of memorabilia from movies, TV and more.

If you’re going to get involved in this world, however, you’re going to need to learn how to verify what is legitimate and what is a fake collectable.

Investing in items is a great way to build your wealth. With all investments, however, remember to do your research.

All investments come with their own risks and it’s important to be aware of them beforehand.

There are bound to be social media groups and forums on your chosen investment so join as many as you can and really get to know the community.

Because it’s not just an investment for your future but a potentially enjoyable hobby too!

(image by Unsplash, licence free)