Youngsters at Springfield School in Crewe and a charity supporting the health and wellbeing of women have teamed up to mark a day on the international social calendar.

A programme of displays and fun activities will take place at Cheshire College, South and West in Crewe on March 4 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The event is organised by Motherwell Cheshire which was established on International Women’s Day eight years ago.

Students at the school have undertaken activities to help promote the day including producing a promotional video and making goody bags, flags and flyers.

They have designed cakes and will help man the Motherwell stall and run a raffle.

The day includes young choirs and dance displays by Matrix Cheer Squad, Fraser School of Irish Dance, Fox Dance Academy, Majenta Dance, the Street Dance Academy and Dance to Health Crewe.

New this year is a Women of the World Fashion Show celebrating style from all cultures.

Motherwell Cheshire founder Kate said: “This is the highlight of the year for our charity when we celebrate all that is great and good about womankind.

“This year we have been assisted by Springfield School students who have shown tremendous flair with their designs.

“The partnership allows them to develop their media, catering, practical and customer service skills.

“It’s been wonderful to see them get involved with such enthusiasm.”

Kate added: “The school is a truly inspirational place and while highlighting International Women’s Day we also want to shine a light on this amazing educational asset in Crewe.”

International Women’s Day is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Motherwell Cheshire, based on Beech Drive, has been the driving force behind celebrations in Crewe and Winsford for several years.

The day brings together all women’s services, women in business and women speakers to celebrate and inspire the local community.

There will be a variety stalls and refreshments.

The event has backing from a range of local sponsors including by Water Babies Staffordshire and Cheshire, Crewe Town Council and Sandbach Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic.

It takes place at the Dane Bank Avenue college from 10am to 3pm and all are welcome.

Admission is free but donations to the charity are welcome.

For more go to https://motherwellcheshirecio.com/our-services/international-womens-day/