FEATURE: How to prepare your property for heavy rain

During extreme weather, your property is at high risk of water damage and, depending on its location, flooding.

Both can make your home an unsafe environment, ruin your possessions and property, and put your health at risk if not cleaned up properly.

Keep reading to find out how to prepare for heavy rain.

Clean out your gutters

One of the most common causes of water damage in your property is overflowing gutters.

Before the rain hits, clear out any leaves, nests, and other debris so the water can flow easily and does not leak into your property.

Make sure any loose, sagging, or leaking gutters are repaired, too, so water is directed away from your property.

Clear storm drains

Remove any leaves and litter from storm drains to ensure water can flow into them freely and will not flood the street.

Look for damage on your roof

A lot of water damage during heavy rain is caused by a leaky roof.

Inspect the outside of it to see if there are any problems, like missing tiles or sagging edges, and have repairs done as soon as possible.

You may require a professional to safely check the condition of your roof for you.

Don’t forget to look at the inside of your roof for leaks, mould, rotting wood, dampness, and holes letting in light or a draft.

Check seals on windows and doors

Floodwater mainly enters properties through gaps in windows and doors.

Ensure these are fully sealed and have any cracks in the house siding repaired, too.

Keep your windows and doors fully shut during the bad weather, as well.

Move any possessions or electronics away from them to a safer location in case your home floods.

Prepare for a flood

If you live in an area that is at risk of flooding, you must know what to do when one happens.

Here are some recommendations to help you get ready:

• Create an emergency kit that contains essentials like dry clothes, torches, bottled water, and sealed food.

• Make sure you can switch off your electricity and gas easily to reduce the risk of electrocution and gas leaks during a flood.

• Check your sump pump is working so it will remove any water that enters your property.

