Nantwich pensioner, 77, jailed for historic sexual abuse

A pensioner from Nantwich who sexually abused a young boy in the 1970s has been jailed thanks to the bravery and courage of his victim.

Dennis Lumborg pled guilty to five counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child following his appearance at Chester Crown Court last Friday (March 3).

The 77-year-old of Main Road, Wybunbury, appeared at Chester Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in jail.

Lumborg, who formally worked as a teacher at the Victoria High School in Crewe, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court heard that pensioner Lumborg abused his victim between 1972 and 1975.

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Dave Healy said: “Thankfully, as a result of the bravery shown by the victim, Lumborg’s depraved acts have finally caught up with him.

“What Lumborg did to him is truly horrifying, and something that no child should have to experience.

“The sentence handed to Lumborg reflects the severity of his crime and I hope that his conviction will encourage other victims to come forward.

“I urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault – no matter how long ago the incident took place – to come forward and report it.

“We will continue to work with victims to ensure that they are listened to and are provided with the specialist support they need.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, or know of someone who has, contact Cheshire Police on 101, https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.