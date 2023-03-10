Police issue appeal to trace Nantwich man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a wanted man from Nantwich.

Kieron McBarron, 39, of Davenport Avenue, Nantwich is wanted for breach bail conditions.

McBarron is white, around 5ft 7in, of proportional build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to have links to the Crewe, Warrington, and Merseyside areas.

Anyone who knows of McBarron, or McBarron himself, is urged to contact Cheshire Police via the Cheshire Police website quoting IML-1474973 or call 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visit the Crimestoppers website.