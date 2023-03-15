Crewe and Nantwich Gymnastics Club given donation boost

Children at a popular Crewe and Nantwich Gymnastics Club are jumping for joy after landing their first donation towards a fundraising campaign for new equipment.

Cereal producer Mornflake was quick off the mark to support the club after parents put out an appeal to Cheshire businesses.

The club, based on Camm Street in Crewe, has been the hub of gymnastic training for more than 40 years with sessions for all ages and different levels of ability.

Alysia Hutton, a parent on the fundraising committee, said: “CNGC supports the health and wellbeing of more than 300 local adults and children but like all registered charities we need help especially in the current economic climate.

“Our building needs maintenance and various equipment needs replacing.

“Currently the focus is to raise £25,000 for a new Tumble Track which allows teams to perform a tumbling series on a 14-metre track and is an essential piece of apparatus for all gymnasts to perfect their skills and reduce the risk of injury.

“We reached out to local companies for support and Mornflake was kindly first to respond with a £250 donation.

“It was especially nice coming from a Crewe company and a name we all know. It’s given us a boost to keep fundraising for our goals.”

CNGC offers a training programme including pre-school, beginners and adult artistic training on equipment such as rings, parallel bars and vault.

The centre is also home to TeamGym who train on floor, trampette, vault and tumble to compete in-house and at league and national level.

Alysia, 41,, who attended the club herself as a youngster, has seen how training has helped her daughter Kaysie cope with asthma improving her fitness and breathing control.

She added: “Gymnastics is a disciplined sport which also boosts confidence and encourages teamwork and leadership skills among the squads.

“We would love to hear from other companies willing to follow Mornflake’s lead and make a donation.”

Mornflake, long-standing sponsor of Crewe Alexandra FC, is a keen supporter of health and wellbeing in the community including children’s football, triathlon events and individual ambassadors for sport such as Nantwich wheelchair racer Andy Small who received an MBE in the New Year honours.

Managing director James Lea said: “Crewe and Nantwich Gymnastics Club has given many years of dedicated service to the local community, supporting not only aspiring young gymnasts but the health and wellbeing of so many people who have attended over the decades. We were delighted to help.”

Anyone who can support the club with sponsorship is asked to contact Alysia at [email protected]