Burst water main closes Crewe Road in Willaston

A burst water main has closed the busy Crewe Road A534 in Willaston.

A section of the route between Coppice Road and Wistaston Road remains closed today (March 19).

Residents report there have been no United Utilities staff on site today.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays during Monday morning rush hour.

Detour signs are taking traffic through Willaston, where there are also likely to be delays.

United Utilities have failed to update their website or social media regarding the incident.

(Images and content provided by Jonathan White)