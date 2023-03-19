Leaders Betley cruise to victory in Crewe Regional Sunday league

Betley and NHB met for the second time in eight days in the Crewe Regional League Premier Division – and the outcome was similar to last time with Betley winning 6-1.
Danny Lavalette and Simon Roberts both scored twice, with the Lavalette brace including a twice taken penalty kick.
Johnny Hancock and Dan Lomas completed the scoring for Betley, with the NHB response coming from Nick Ball.
The Lions continued their recent good form with an emphatic 0-6 win over Cooper Buckley thanks to goals from Justin Manini (2), Jordan Amson (2), Sam Marsh and Danny May.
The win moves The Lions up to second behind Betley but with games in hand.
Willaston White Star and Broadhurst FC had an entertaining match.
Broadhurst FC played the first half with only 10 men, but went 0-3 up before Willaston scored to make it 1-3 at half time.
Broadhurst FC had 11 players for the second half, but Willaston scored twice to make it 3-3, before Broadhurst FC netted a late strike to win 3-4.
Euan Jamieson scored twice for the visitors, with their other goals coming from Ben Kenny and Anthony Lewis.
Alessandro Frantellizzi (2) and Scott Rankin scored for The Star.
Audlem had a disappointing morning, going down 0-3 to Winsford Over for whom Thomas Stanton scored a hat trick.
Audlem finished the game with only nine players, having lost their goalkeeper to an injury, and then having a player sent off.
The game between George & Dragon and Cheshire Cheese was not played as Cheshire Cheese claimed they could not raise a team.
This was the fourth time this season teams due to play George & Dragon have cried off at short notice.
In Division One, Sandbach Town beat Nantwich Pirates 2-1 to stay in top position, thanks to two goals from Frazer Swale.
Joey Hilton netted for The Pirates.
Faddiley move into second place following their 5-1 victory over C & N Utd.
Faddiley started brightly and were 3-0 up after 20 minutes, and 4-0 ahead at half time.
Jamie Baker scored twice for the home side, with the other goals coming from Richard Ford, Danny Robinson and Alex. Hughes.
Faddiley are two points behind Sandbach Town but have two games in hand. Tom Boyers scored for C & N Utd.
Cheshire Cat beat JS Bailey 3-1, with goals from Sam Davenport, Alfie Sanders and an own goal.
JS Bailey scored from a penalty, and had a man sent off late on for referee abuse.
The game between Raven Salvador and White Horse was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Leighton FC and Princes Feathers played their second round Division One Cup match, both having received first round byes.
Leighton FC won 3-1, with goals from Anthony Broadhurst, Rob Hayward (Pen.) and Kyle Gregory. Lewis Larkin netted for the visitors.
