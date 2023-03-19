Rainbow theme for Hospice “Midnight Walk” in South Cheshire

St Luke’s Hospice has unveiled plans for its fundraising Midnight Walk in 2023.

And organisers say it will be bigger and brighter than ever before.

The event, on Saturday July 1, attracts thousands of people who walk from Nantwich to Crewe and back through the night.

This year the hospice is celebrating 35 years of care in the heart of the community, and is marking it with a Rainbow-themed Midnight Walk.

Jane Thompson, Head of Events, says it will colour and energy to the streets of Crewe and Nantwich for the six or 11 mile sponsored stroll.

She said: “All our supporters and team bring so much energy and enthusiasm to the Midnight Walk.

“We have so many exciting things planned for the evening including a live DJ, glitter face-painting, hair braiding in a multi-coloured double decker bus, glow headbands and much more.

“We really will be lighting up Cheshire and we hope to raise vital funds for the special care and support which the Hospice provides to local people and their families.

“Please get together with family and friends and help us make it a colourful night of fundraising for St Luke’s!”

Walkers are invited to register before the 30th March to be able to choose the colour of the FREE t-shirt they receive, from seven bright colours.

Advanced Medical Solutions plc, a Winsford-based business which specialises in designing and manufacturing medical and surgical equipment, is partnering with St Luke’s as sponsors of the Walk.

Chief Executive Chris Meredith said: “St Luke’s is a local charity which is very close to the hearts of many people.

“It is such a special event, which provides fond, long-lasting memories for all those that take part and I would

urge everyone to sign up.”

To find out more about the upcoming Midnight Walk event, visit www.slhospice.co.uk/midnightwalk