Theatre production to raise funds for Nantwich charity

A stage show by a South Cheshire theatre group will help raise funds for a Nantwich charity and other causes.

The show, called “Cheshire Cats”, marks the 50th anniversary year of Alsager Community Theatre.

And funds raised will go towards a number of charities, including cancer support group called The Cheshire Roses in Nantwich.

Other groups involved in the project are Pink Sisters and Misters and Alsager Friends of the Christie.

The play has a cast of main characters including Chris Lockett as team leader Hilary, Ruth Jones as team “glue” Siobhan, Cat Hunter as team vamp, Vicky, Sharon Wilkinson as team newbie, Maggie and Georgia Parker-Aiken as team “pottymouth”, Yvonne.

A spokesperson for the theatre group said: “We have a fantastic ensemble cast too, including well-known members and also some of our growing band of new members, all adding some priceless comic moments to the play.”

The performances will take place at Alsager Civic Centre as follows:

Friday 31st March at 19.30

Saturday 1st April at 15.30

Saturday 1st April at 19.30

Sunday 2nd April at 15.30

Tickets are £12.50 adult, or a Family ticket (2 adults/2 under-18s) is available at £35.

For details visit www.alsagercommunitytheatre.org.uk, call 07938 028 292, or email [email protected]