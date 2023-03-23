2 days ago
Nantwich Clinic to expand with appointment of private GP

in Business March 23, 2023
Nantwich Clinic

The Nantwich Clinic is expanding its new Willaston base by adding a private GP practice on site.

Clinic owners Gill and Tom Fox are actively recruiting for a private GP to join its team of healthcare professionals.

The clinic, on Newcastle Road opposite Cheerbrook, is equipped with latest medical technology and facilities.

A spokesperson for the clinic said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our services and providing a much-needed service to the local community.

“Our team of experienced and compassionate medical professionals are dedicated to providing each patient with the care and attention they deserve.”

The clinic, located in a peaceful area, offers a range of medical services including consultations, diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing care.

“The ideal candidate will be a qualified GP with a passion for providing exceptional care to patients.

“The successful candidate will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, ongoing training, and support from a team of experienced medical professionals.”

To apply for the position of private GP at The Nantwich Clinic, send your CV and cover letter to [email protected]

For more information about The Nantwich Clinic and its services, visit the clinic’s website at www.thenantwichclinic.co.uk

Waiting room - Nantwich Clinic

