LETTER: Support YMCA campaign for better youth services

Dear Editor,

This generation of young people have not had it easy in the past few years.

A global pandemic, the cost of living crisis, and – as highlighted by YMCA England & Wales – devastating cuts to youth services.

Generation Cut is a damming report recently released by YMCA England & Wales into the funding of youth services.

It revealed that local authority expenditure on youth services in England has been cut by 73% in real-terms since the 2010/11 financial year.

This has resulted in the closure of youth clubs and loss of vital youth workers: fewer trusted adults in fewer safe spaces.

Fortunately for many communities across England and Wales, YMCAs have continued to run over 216 youth clubs delivered by 300 youth workers and 140 volunteers reaching over 10,000 young people a year – but these young people are the lucky ones.

Thousands of young people are missing out on crucial youth services that allow them to make friends, have fun and be surrounded by trusted adults.

That’s why I am supporting YMCA England & Wales’s campaign for a long-term, sustainable funding model for youth services that supports young people all year round.

Read more here: https://www.ymca.org.uk/generation-cut

Best wishes,

Mark

Crewe