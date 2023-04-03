Nantwich Rotary makes vital donations to two charities

Nantwich Rotary has presented vital funds to two local charities as part of the group’s ongoing fundraising.

A total of £2,000 has been presented to Cheshire Young Carers and Nantwich Foodbank in recent days.

President Tony Webb is pictured presenting presenting a cheque to the value of £1,000 to Graham Phillips from Cheshire Young Carers, and another £1,000 to Tom Kennedy from Nantwich Foodbank

Nantwich Rotary is desperate for new members and volunteers to help the organisation continue its vital fund-raising efforts.

Anyone who can help and wants to join can get on touch by emailing President Tony on wl[email protected]