Series of Cheshire Virtuosi concerts set for Nantwich Civic Hall

A series of five Cheshire Virtuosi (RNCM professors and alumni) concerts kicks off in Nantwich Civic Hall later this month.

The series of five chamber music concerts, which will raise funds for families of Ukraine war, will feature professional wind and string players.

Three concerts will take place at 4pm on Sunday afternoons, and two at 7.30pm on Saturday evenings.

And those booking early can watch all five concerts for the price of four.

Concert 1 is called “LOVE NOT WAR” and features Russian cellist Svetlana Mochalova and her Ukrainian husband pianist Slava Sidorenko.

They will bring a powerful programme including music from Russia and Ukraine. It will support British Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal.

The concert takes place on Saturday 22nd April at 7.30pm.

Concert 2: Teatime Wind Serenades with clarinettist Linda Merrick (RNCM Principal), Oboist Hugh Mckenna (RNCM Professor and format Hallé), and Bassoonist Andrew Bassey (former PACOFS principal and Music Director of Cheshire Virtuosi).

This will take place on Sunday 14th May at 4pm, in support of British Red Cross Turkey-Syrian Earthquake Appeal.

Concert 3: Virtuosic Baroque featuring the incredible music of Jan Dismas Zelenka, with violinist Ben Holland (RNCM professor, soloist and chamber musician), Oboist Hugh Mckenna, and Bassoonist Andrew Bassey.

This takes place on Saturday 24th June at 7.30pm, supporting Riding for the Disabled Association.

Concert 4: Romantic Winds A large Wind Ensemble performing the exceptional beautiful music of Richard Strauss and others. Featuring Clarinetists Linda Merrick and Paul Vowles, Horn players, Lindsey Stoker and Peter Richards, Oboists Hugh Mckenna and Debbie Fuller to name but a few.

This takes place on Sunday 16th July at 4pm, supporting Autism Inclusive.

Concert 5: String and wind octets. Brilliant late 19th Century and early 20th century chamber music for violin, viola, cello, bass, clarinet, bassoon and horn by Cheshire Virtuosi soloists.

This takes place on Sunday 8th October at 4pm, supporting British Red Cross African Food Crisis Appeal.

Tickets on the Cheshire Virtuosi page, and from Nantwich Civic Hall box office on 01270 619224.

Purchasing tickets in advance helps us with planning – saying, programme printing, refreshments, etc.